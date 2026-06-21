OpenAI has introduced a new task scheduling feature in ChatGPT, expanding the platform’s productivity capabilities beyond real-time conversations.

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The feature, called Scheduled, allows users to assign tasks to ChatGPT for execution at specific times or in the future.

New scheduling system added

OpenAI has added a dedicated Scheduled section within the ChatGPT sidebar. Through this panel, users can view all active scheduled tasks.

In addition, users can edit, pause or delete their scheduled instructions directly from the interface.

How the feature works

Users can now instruct ChatGPT to complete specific actions at a chosen time. These tasks may include reminders, updates or monitoring requests.

Moreover, the system is designed to handle recurring tasks, allowing users to set repeated checks through the chatbot.

According to OpenAI, scheduled prompts are optimised for more reliable and efficient execution.

Rollout to paid users

OpenAI said the feature is currently being rolled out to paid subscribers. However, it has not confirmed when or whether free-tier users will gain access.

As a result, availability may vary depending on subscription level during the initial rollout phase.

Productivity focus

The update positions ChatGPT closer to productivity and task management tools. It also strengthens the platform’s role beyond conversational AI.

Meanwhile, users are expected to use the feature for both personal organisation and workflow automation.