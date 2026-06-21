US and Iranian officials arrived in Switzerland for direct negotiations after signing an initial agreement last week aimed at ending the conflict. The agreement commits both sides to securing a final settlement within 60 days, ending hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, tensions remain high. Continued clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon prompted Tehran to announce the closure of the strategic shipping route on Saturday, although maritime tracking data indicated vessels continued to transit through the strait.

US Vice-President JD Vance said Washington expected progress on resolving issues linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and the situation in Lebanon. Iranian officials said they would press for all commitments made under the agreement to be honoured.

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The US delegation at the Bürgenstock resort included President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff alongside Vice-President Vance.

Iran’s delegation included parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Switzerland late on Saturday.

Pakistan also participated in the discussions, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attending the negotiations.

Pakistan has played a mediating role throughout the conflict and previously hosted an earlier round of talks between Washington and Tehran.

Earlier this week, the US and Iranian presidents signed the initial accord designed to immediately halt the war. The agreement also outlined a $300bn reconstruction plan for Iran and included the removal of US sanctions.

However, negotiators have yet to resolve the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, which remains the central issue behind the conflict and will be discussed during the extendable 60-day negotiation period.

Meanwhile, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continued despite the agreement and a separate ceasefire reached on Friday.

Israel has maintained that its military campaign against Hezbollah is distinct from the conflict involving Iran, which began jointly with the US on 28 February.

Lebanon became directly involved shortly afterwards when Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel following a strike that killed Iran’s supreme leader.

Israel responded with an extensive bombing campaign across Lebanon and took control of parts of southern territory, saying the operation aimed to push Hezbollah forces away from its northern border. Israeli officials have stated they do not plan to withdraw.