Zindigi receives the Public-Private Collaboration of the Year Award for its contribution to Pakistan's digital transformation.

JS Bank’s digital platform receives the Public-Private Collaboration of the Year Award for driving innovative partnerships that support Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan vision.

Karachi: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has received the Public-Private Collaboration of the Year Award from the Tech Advisory Forum (TAF) Pakistan in recognition of its contributions to Pakistan’s digital transformation and public sector innovation.

Kaspersky Reports 12.2% of Pakistan Users Faced Online Threats in First Half of 2026

The award recognises organisations that use technology to modernise public services, promote innovation, improve citizen experiences, and support Pakistan’s national digital agenda.

Zindigi Recognised for Digital Innovation

The recognition highlights Zindigi’s partnerships with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Through these collaborations, the digital platform has introduced several technology-driven public service initiatives across the country.

Transforming Public Services

Zindigi has helped digitise public parking systems and introduced smart airport payment solutions.

The platform has also enabled cashless payments at Sunday bazaars and digital cattle markets while expanding government payment services through Z Pay Raast QR.

These initiatives aim to make public services more accessible, efficient, and convenient for citizens.

Commitment to Digital Pakistan

Mohsin Khan, Head of Merchant Channel & Retail Sales at Zindigi, said the company’s goal is to simplify everyday life through technology.

He said every initiative focuses on delivering seamless and inclusive digital experiences that empower citizens while supporting Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan vision.

Khan added that the award encourages the company to continue developing innovative solutions that strengthen digital connectivity across the country.

Driving Pakistan’s Digital Future

Over the past few years, Zindigi has emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading digital financial platforms by introducing technology-driven services that combine innovation with public sector delivery.

The latest recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation and building a smarter, more connected, and digitally empowered nation.

Follow THE AZB