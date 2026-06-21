Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner Gauri Spratt next month. He said the ceremony will remain private and will take place at home.

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The 61-year-old actor shared the details during a recent interview. He confirmed that the wedding is scheduled for July 5.

Private ceremony planned

Aamir Khan said the wedding will be a simple registered ceremony. It will include only close family members and a small group of friends.

Moreover, he stressed that both he and Gauri Spratt wanted to keep the event low-key and personal.

“We want to keep the ceremony extremely simple and private,” he said.

Relationship timeline

Aamir Khan has been in a relationship with Gauri Spratt since late 2023. He later confirmed the relationship publicly in March 2025 after months of speculation.

Since then, the couple has remained in the public eye, although they have largely kept their personal life private.

Future film plans

In addition, Aamir Khan spoke about possible future film projects. He suggested he may work again with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani after the wedding.

However, he clarified that no official details have been finalised yet.

“I don’t know exactly what Raju has planned,” he said, adding that the characters from 3 Idiots have now moved forward in life.

Career reflection

Aamir also reflected on his earlier work in 3 Idiots. He noted that he was much younger at the time of filming.

Meanwhile, fans continue to speculate about a possible sequel, although no confirmation has been made.