OPEC+ has approved another increase in oil production, marking the second consecutive month of higher output as major producers continue reversing voluntary supply cuts introduced in 2023.

The decision matters because OPEC+ remains one of the most influential groups in the global energy market. Therefore, any change in production levels can affect crude prices, government revenues, and economic planning across oil-producing nations.

OPEC+ Approves July Output Expansion

Seven oil-producing countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement approved an additional 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July 2026 during a virtual meeting held on Sunday.

The participating countries include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman. Notably, the increase matches the production rise that members approved for June 2026.

According to the group, the move is part of a gradual strategy to restore oil supply after voluntary production reductions were introduced in April 2023 to support market balance.

OPEC+ Production Strategy Continues

The latest OPEC+ decision reflects the group’s view that current market conditions can absorb a moderate increase in supply.

However, producers emphasized that future increases are not guaranteed. Instead, member countries may pause, slow, or reverse output adjustments if market conditions weaken.

As a result, flexibility remains a central element of the alliance’s production management approach. This strategy allows members to respond more quickly to changes in demand, economic growth, and geopolitical developments.

Saudi Arabia and Russia Lead Increase

Saudi Arabia and Russia will contribute the largest share of the July production increase.

The approved allocations include:

Saudi Arabia: 62,000 bpd

Russia: 62,000 bpd

Iraq: 26,000 bpd

Kuwait: 16,000 bpd

Kazakhstan: 10,000 bpd

Algeria: 6,000 bpd

Oman: 5,000 bpd

Together, these adjustments account for the full 188,000 barrels per day increase scheduled for July.

OPEC+ Market Monitoring Remains Active

The participating countries agreed to continue reviewing market conditions every month. Consequently, future production decisions will depend on updated assessments rather than long-term commitments.

During these reviews, producers evaluate:

Global oil demand trends

Supply from OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers

Compliance with production targets

Compensation plans for quota overproduction

In addition, OPEC+ extended the deadline for compensating past overproduction until December 2026. Countries that exceeded agreed production limits since January 2024 are expected to offset those volumes through future adjustments.

UAE Oil Market Impact Remains Significant

Although the UAE recently exited the OPEC+ voluntary production adjustment framework, the group’s decisions continue to influence regional markets.

Oil prices remain a critical factor for Gulf economies. Therefore, production increases by major exporters can still affect market sentiment and pricing across the region.

If global demand remains strong, markets may absorb the additional barrels without major disruptions. Conversely, if supply growth outpaces demand, downward pressure on crude prices could emerge.

OPEC+ Next Meeting Set for July

The next OPEC+ market review meeting is scheduled for July 5, 2026.

At that meeting, participating countries will reassess market conditions before deciding whether to continue increasing production, maintain current levels, or modify their strategy.

For now, the latest decision signals that producers believe the global oil market can accommodate additional supply. Nevertheless, they continue to maintain flexibility should conditions change unexpectedly.