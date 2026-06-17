The National Highway and Motorway Police NHMP has made Fire Safety mandatory for all vehicles using national highways. The new directive requires every passenger and cargo vehicle to carry a working fire extinguisher. Authorities said the move aims to reduce road accident fire risks and improve emergency response.

Officials reportedly stated that strict enforcement will begin after June 24. As a result, vehicles without valid equipment may face legal action and restrictions on motorway entry.

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NHMP Fire Safety Directive

The NHMP Fire Safety directive requires all commuters to ensure functional fire extinguishers are present inside vehicles. Authorities stressed that expired or non-working equipment will not be accepted during checks.

Moreover, the motorway police launched a nationwide awareness campaign to inform drivers before enforcement begins. The campaign will continue until the June 24 deadline.

Officials said the step is designed to prevent fire-related casualties during accidents. Therefore, compliance has been made mandatory across all categories of vehicles.

Motorway Fire Safety Enforcement

Motorway Fire Safety enforcement will apply especially to passenger buses and cargo transport vehicles. According to officials, entry without a fire extinguisher will be blocked at motorway access points.

Additionally, inspections will be intensified at toll plazas and entry checkpoints. Authorities warned that violations may result in penalties or travel restrictions.

The NHMP emphasized that these measures are preventive rather than punitive. However, strict action will follow after the deadline ends.

Vehicle Fire Safety Deadline

Authorities confirmed that the Fire Safety compliance deadline is June 24. After this date, enforcement teams will begin full-scale inspections across highways.

Drivers have been advised to check equipment validity before travel. Furthermore, regular maintenance of fire extinguishers has been strongly recommended.

Officials highlighted that compliance will become a permanent requirement for highway travel. Therefore, motorists must ensure readiness before entering national routes.

Passenger Cargo Fire Safety Rules

Passenger Cargo Fire Safety rules are being enforced due to rising concerns over highway accidents. Officials said even minor incidents can escalate quickly when fire protection is missing.

The motorway police stressed that safety compliance is essential for both passenger and freight vehicles. In addition, drivers were urged to take personal responsibility for vehicle safety equipment.

The new regulations aim to create a safer travel environment across Pakistan’s national highways. Consequently, awareness efforts have been increased nationwide.

Islamabad Murree Fire Incident

The directive follows a recent tragic incident on the Islamabad–Murree Expressway Islamabad–Murree Expressway, where at least 10 people lost their lives. The accident occurred after a vehicle caught fire following a crash into a nullah.

Authorities said such incidents highlight the urgent need for improved Fire Safety measures. As a result, stricter enforcement policies have been introduced.

Officials reiterated that the goal is to reduce preventable fatalities. Therefore, fire preparedness is now a key focus of highway safety reforms.