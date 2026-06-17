The Sindh Cabinet has approved the Sindh Budget for fiscal year 2026-27, marking a key step ahead of its presentation in the provincial assembly. The approval came during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also oversees the finance portfolio. According to state media reports, the budget focuses on development priorities and poverty reduction initiatives.

Officials stated that the provincial government aims to ensure inclusive economic planning. As a result, the Sindh Budget has been described as targeting multiple income groups while improving public service delivery across the province.

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Murad Ali Shah Leads Budget Approval

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah led the cabinet session where the Sindh Budget 2026-27 was formally approved. He reportedly stated that all segments of society have been considered in the proposed financial plan.

Moreover, he emphasized that poverty reduction remains a central government objective. According to official statements, development spending and social support measures will continue to expand under the new budget framework.

The cabinet also acknowledged ongoing development projects carried out during the previous fiscal year. As a result, members expressed support for continued policy direction under the current administration.

Sindh Budget Minimum Wage Increase

The Sindh Budget includes a decision to increase the minimum wage for workers across the province. Officials said the move is intended to support low-income households facing inflationary pressure.

Additionally, the cabinet discussed strengthening labor protections and improving wage compliance mechanisms. Therefore, enforcement of updated wage rules will remain a priority after the budget is presented.

Government sources indicated that the wage adjustment is part of broader economic relief measures. However, detailed figures will be disclosed during the Sindh Assembly session.

Sindh Revenue Department Reforms

Ahead of budget approval, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reviewed performance across major revenue-generating departments. He instructed officials to improve tax collection efficiency and strengthen financial management systems.

Furthermore, departments were directed to enhance administrative reforms to support long-term fiscal stability. These measures are expected to increase internal revenue generation for development projects.

Officials stated that improved revenue performance is essential for sustaining provincial development goals. Consequently, departments will face increased monitoring under the new fiscal plan.

Sindh Assembly Budget Presentation

The Sindh Budget 2026-27 will be formally presented in the Sindh Assembly later today. The session is expected to outline detailed allocations for development, education, health and infrastructure.

Moreover, lawmakers will review proposals before final approval procedures begin. The government aims to secure consensus on key fiscal priorities during the session.

The budget reflects the provincial administration’s focus on development expansion and social welfare improvement. Therefore, it marks a significant policy milestone for the upcoming fiscal year.