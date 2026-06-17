Elon Musk Grok AI has reportedly been referenced in a US government legal briefing linked to military strike operations and environmental litigation. According to the briefing seen by AFP, the artificial intelligence tool developed by xAI is alleged to have been integrated into defence-related systems supporting targeting operations.

The claims connect Grok AI to broader debates around artificial intelligence in warfare and energy infrastructure disputes. The case also highlights tensions between technological expansion and environmental regulation challenges facing data centres powering AI systems.

Elon Musk xAI Grok AI Legal Claims

According to the US Department of Justice brief dated June 15, the lawsuit against xAI’s infrastructure could impact systems used in national security operations. The document argued that restricting power supply to AI infrastructure may affect defence capabilities.

The briefing cited testimony from Pentagon AI chief Cameron Stanley. He reportedly stated under oath that Grok AI is being used within Project Maven, a US military programme focused on AI-assisted targeting systems.

Pentagon Project Maven Grok Integration

The statement referenced Project Maven’s Maven Smart Systems, which assist in processing battlefield data for operational decisions. According to the testimony, the system enabled large-scale targeting efficiency during military operations.

Stanley also reportedly praised operational improvements linked to Grok AI deployment in defence environments. However, these claims remain tied to legal filings and have not been independently verified in full detail.

US Department of Justice Defence Argument

The US Department of Justice argued in the filing that the environmental lawsuit could threaten broader energy and national security interests. It claimed that restricting gas turbine-powered data centres may disrupt AI infrastructure supporting defence operations.

The case is linked to concerns over emissions from turbines used by xAI’s data centre operations. Environmental groups, including the NAACP, have raised objections over pollution impacts in surrounding communities.

NAACP xAI Environmental Lawsuit

The NAACP has filed a lawsuit accusing xAI of operating multiple turbines without proper permits under the Clean Air Act. The organisation argues that emissions affect predominantly Black neighbourhoods near affected facilities.

xAI has responded by stating that the turbines are temporary and mobile, and therefore not subject to the same regulatory requirements. The legal dispute continues as courts review environmental and operational claims.

Elon Musk AI Defence Debate Expands

The case also comes amid wider debate over artificial intelligence in military applications. Earlier reports noted that some AI companies have restricted or reviewed military contracts over concerns about automated targeting and surveillance use.

Meanwhile, the US defence sector continues expanding AI integration with multiple technology providers. The ongoing legal and policy discussions highlight growing global scrutiny of AI’s role in national security systems and military decision-making.