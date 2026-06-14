The All Pakistan 3×3 Invitational Basketball Tournament continued with strong participation and competitive matches in Karachi. The 3×3 Basketball event, jointly organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) and League of Basketball (LOB), gathered around 170 male and female players from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

New Era Creation Launches Summer Sports Gala 2026 Across Karachi

The tournament took place at the LOB Basketball Courts located at Khayaban-e-Roomi and Korangi. Moreover, the event has emerged as one of the region’s largest 3×3 competitions, creating opportunities for young athletes to compete at a national level.

Dholakpur Claims U-17 Championship

The Under-17 Boys Category featured 12 teams competing for the championship title. In a closely contested final, Dholakpur defeated Askari by a score of 7-5 to secure the championship.

The final attracted attention for its competitive pace and disciplined performances. Furthermore, the result highlighted the growing standard of youth basketball competitions across Pakistan. Players delivered determined performances throughout the knockout stages.

OSB Dominates Girls 3×3 Basketball

In the Girls Category, OSB emerged as tournament champions following consistent performances across the competition.

The team maintained momentum throughout the event and secured the category crown after delivering strong results. Additionally, the girls competition reflected increasing participation and development within women’s basketball programs.

Organizers noted the positive response from athletes and supporters during the tournament schedule.

Karachi Basketball Association Honors Winners

At the end of the day’s matches, Karachi Basketball Association Secretary Mr. Yaqoob Qadry distributed medals and congratulated the winning teams.

According to event officials, recognition was also extended to coaches, organizers, referees, and participating players for contributing to the tournament’s success. The acknowledgment highlighted the collaborative effort behind staging a national-level basketball event.

League of Basketball Continues Competition

The tournament will continue with upcoming matches in the Under-19, Under-23, and Open Men’s categories.

Teams from different cities will compete for championship honors in the next rounds. Meanwhile, organizers expect strong participation and competitive performances as the event moves toward its concluding stages.

The continuing schedule is expected to maintain excitement among basketball supporters and participating teams across Pakistan.