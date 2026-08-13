Marka-e-Haq Padel 2.0 Brings Rotary Clubs Together in Celebration of Sportsmanship

Female players compete in the final of the Marka-e-Haq Padel 2.0 tournament in Karachi.

The Marka-e-Haq Padel 2.0 Inter-Club Tournament concluded with an exciting final for female participants, with the host club, Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid, celebrating a proud victory. The tournament brought together sports enthusiasts, Rotary leaders and guests for an evening focused on sportsmanship, fellowship and lasting connections.

The event marked the second anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq Padel Inter-Club Tournament. Organisers described the occasion as a celebration of the Rotary spirit, with competitive matches complemented by friendship and community engagement.

The organisers expressed their appreciation to Chief Guest PRID Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, who remained at the event until its conclusion. His presence and encouragement added significance to the tournament.

Shahzad Sabir, District Governor 2026-27 of RID 3271 Pakistan, also attended as Guest of Honour. His participation added further distinction to the event.

PDG Muhammad Rizwan Adhia, DG 2024-25 of RID 3271 Pakistan, received special appreciation for his continued mentorship and guidance to the club. Organisers credited his leadership and vision with helping the club pursue meaningful initiatives.

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Strong leadership and fellowship

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid President Adnan Syed, also known as Raja Saheb, was praised for leading the event with energy and dedication. Organisers said his efforts helped make Marka-e-Haq Padel 2.0 a successful sporting celebration.

Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Sector Commander ISPR, also attended the tournament as Guest of Honour. His presence further highlighted the significance of the gathering.

The tournament featured competitive rallies and close encounters while providing participants with opportunities to build new relationships. Organisers said the event represented more than a sporting competition.

The padel tournament brought together Rotary members through sport while strengthening the values of teamwork, friendship and fellowship.

The organisers said the evening reflected the broader Rotary mission of building connections and creating a lasting impact through community activities.

The event concluded on a celebratory note as participants and guests recognised the achievements of the players and the efforts of everyone involved in organising the tournament.

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