WEB DESK – World’s most popular streaming television giant Netflix has launched a $100 million fund to help actors and production crews affected by Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by Netflix, the company has created a fund to help electricians, carpenters, drivers, hair and makeup artists and more, who have either been thrown out of work or not getting paychecks due to Coronavirus shutting down businesses.

Most of the beneficiaries include those who are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis.

“The Covid-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally – leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs. These include electricians, carpenters, drivers, hair and makeup artists and more, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis,” Netflix stated in its statement.

The company added that the community has supported Netflix through the good times, and therefore they want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.

So we’ve created a $100 million fund to help with hardship in the creative community and most of the fund will go towards support for the hardest hit workers on our own productions around the world, the statement added.

Globally, more than 11,000 people have died and around 250,000 are said to be infected as Coronavirus spreads to 176 countries.

The epicenter of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, which is witnessing a rapid rise in Coronavirus cases in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Sweden.

