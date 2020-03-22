HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Balochistan government Announces 10-day lockdown

QUETTA – Balochistan government has announced a 10-day lockdown of the province to contain coronavirus.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Chief Minister Jam Kamal appealed to the people to restrict themselves to their homes.

He said that the isolation wards are not only for the devotees, but all people.

The chief minister said that all provinces are facing a challenge. “We are providing all-out efforts to devotees at Taftan border. But we cannot say these are ideal facilities,” he said.

On Friday, the Balochistan government had decided to clamp 21-day partial lockdown of the province.

In Quetta, all big shopping malls and markets have been closed for three weeks. As per the directions, restaurants will be able to provide the customers with home deliveries.

