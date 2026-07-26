Project Green Horizon begins as Hope Bridge launches Karachi’s one million tree campaign

Volunteers and dignitaries participate in the Project Green Horizon tree plantation drive at KIET University.

Project Green Horizon officially began on Saturday as the Hope Bridge Welfare Organization launched a large-scale tree plantation drive at the KIET University Ahsanabad Campus.

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The campaign marks the first phase of an ambitious plan to plant one million trees across Karachi. Organizers say the initiative will help reduce urban heat, improve air quality and promote climate resilience.

The event brought together lawmakers, environmental activists, students and volunteers. Community organizations also joined the campaign to support a greener Karachi.

Leadership drives the campaign

Hope Bridge Welfare Organization launched the project under the leadership of President Nazneen Sohail.

The leadership team also includes Vice President Naureen Abbas, Secretary Ali Zain, Joint Secretary Mobeen Yousuf Zai, Finance Secretary Zaeem Sohail, and other executive members.

The organization said the campaign will encourage community participation and strengthen environmental awareness across the city.

Public representatives attend plantation drive

Several public representatives and officials attended the event.

Ali Ahmed Jan, Member of the Provincial Assembly (PS-116 Karachi West), participated as the chief guest.

Shariq Jamal, Member of the Provincial Assembly, attended as the guest of honour.

Muhammad Ishaq Malik, DSR Pakistan Rangers Sindh, also joined the plantation drive and expressed support for environmental protection.

Community partners support the initiative

Several organizations partnered with Hope Bridge Welfare Organization to organize the event.

These included Arsh-e-Kousar Foundation, led by Shumaila Malik, Community Policing Karachi (CPK) under Murad Ali Soni, the Rotaract Club of Karachi Sunrise led by Sifat Ali Bhutto, and Rotary International District 3271, represented by Toufique Ahmed Bhutro.

The management of KIET University Ahsanabad Campus provided the venue and supported the successful execution of the plantation drive.

One million trees for a greener Karachi

Hope Bridge Welfare Organization described Project Green Horizon as a long-term environmental campaign.

The organization plans to plant one million trees across Karachi through partnerships with educational institutions, community organizations, youth groups and public agencies.

Organizers said the campaign will restore urban green spaces, encourage civic responsibility and create a cleaner environment for future generations.

They added that continued public participation will play a key role in making Karachi more sustainable and climate resilient.

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