Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus

WEB DESK – India’s famous singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Friday.

As per initial reports, Kanika attended three parties after returning to her hometown Lucknow from London last week including a grand get together at her house.

There were also reports of her dodging the airport authorities and hiding in a washroom to avoid the screening process.

Her father Rajiv Kapoor also stated that Kanika came in contact with around 400 families at the three different get-together post return from London.

The singer, however, has denied all claims.

While giving an interview to an Indian tabloid, Kanika said that she only attended one family get together.

“I attended a small get together on March 13. My father can’t say this that I attended three parties. I tried my level best not to get in touch with other people. Throughout the past week, we were all wearing gloves,” Kanika said.

Regarding reports of her refraining to inform authorities at airport, she said, “I am an educated and hardworking girl. I was part of the scanning process at the airport. I also called the CMO to check me and filled all forms at the airport,” Kanika said.

She also stated that she was threatened by doctor when she informed him about her situation.

“I am isolated and have fever. I am in the hospital and do not have water also. When I spoke to the doctor, he threatened to file a case against me rather than helping me. I am in quarantine right now. Last evening only, they tested me and found results.”

Kanika is currently under treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Among her famous songs include, Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Chhil Gaye Naina and Da Da Dasse.



