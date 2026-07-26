Pakistan’s military leadership paid tribute to the nation’s first Nishan-e-Haider recipient, honouring his courage, sacrifice and lasting legacy in the First Kashmir War.

RAWALPINDI, July 27, 2026: Pakistan’s Armed Forces on Sunday commemorated the 78th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar, the country’s first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, paying tribute to his extraordinary courage and sacrifice in the defence of the nation.

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The tribute came through a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Military leadership honours a national hero

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, joined Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in honouring Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

The military leadership described his bravery, unwavering commitment and supreme sacrifice as a lasting source of inspiration for the nation and the Armed Forces.

First Nishan-e-Haider recipient

Captain Muhammad Sarwar embraced martyrdom on July 27, 1948, during the First Kashmir War while leading his troops at Tilpatra, Azad Kashmir.

He became Pakistan’s first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country’s highest military award for gallantry.

According to ISPR, he led his soldiers from the front and displayed exceptional courage, tactical brilliance and unwavering devotion to duty during the battle.

Legacy continues to inspire generations

The Armed Forces said Captain Sarwar’s sacrifice remains a timeless symbol of courage, resilience and patriotism.

They added that his legacy continues to inspire present and future generations to uphold the values of duty, honour and national service.

The statement also reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ respect and gratitude for all martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Pakistan.

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