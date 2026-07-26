Pakistan Sweet Home fundraising dinner in Karachi draws support from Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and community leaders

Guests attend the Pakistan Sweet Home fundraising dinner at Ramada Plaza Hotel Karachi.

Pakistan Sweet Home received strong support during a fundraising dinner held at Ramada Plaza Hotel Karachi on July 25.

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The event brought together political leaders, business personalities and members of civil society. Together, they pledged support for the welfare and education of underprivileged children.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig attends the event

Member of the National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig attended the fundraising dinner. During the event, he expressed support for charitable initiatives that improve education and social welfare.

He also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home in providing care and opportunities for deserving children.

Prominent guests show their support

Several well-known personalities participated in the event.

Among the guests were Zamurrad Khan, Ishtiaq Baig, Anwar Qureshi, Barrister Shahida Jameel, Khusbakht Shujat, Kishwar Zohra, and other distinguished figures.

Their presence highlighted broad community support for Pakistan Sweet Home’s humanitarian mission.

Organizers stress collective responsibility

Organizers thanked all participants for supporting the fundraising campaign.

Furthermore, they said public contributions help expand education, healthcare and welfare programmes for children.

They added that partnerships with philanthropists and community leaders strengthen long-term social development.

Commitment to helping children

Pakistan Sweet Home continues to provide shelter, education and healthcare to vulnerable children across the country.

Meanwhile, organizers encouraged more individuals and institutions to support the organization’s future welfare projects.

They said collective efforts can create brighter opportunities and a better future for children in need.

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