Religious leaders urge the Sindh government to investigate the suspension of development work at the Bibi Maham (SA) Shrine, saying thousands of pilgrims are struggling due to inadequate facilities.

HYDERABAD: Thousands of pilgrims visiting the Masooma-e-Sindh Shrine in Agham Kot have encountered severe difficulties after construction work stopped during the peak pilgrimage season, prompting religious leaders to demand immediate government intervention.

Religious and community leaders said hundreds of Azadars travelling on foot from across Sindh and other parts of Pakistan lack essential facilities because authorities have not completed the shrine’s development work.

Pilgrimage caravans started arriving on 25 Muharram and will continue until 21 Safar. Every day, seven to eight groups comprising thousands of men, women and children walk hundreds of miles to reach the shrine.

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Community representatives said the contractor repeatedly assured them that workers would finish the project before the final week of Muharram. They expected pilgrims to move safely around the shrine during the busiest period of the year.

Instead, they alleged that the contractor handed responsibility to a site supervisor before leaving for his own pilgrimage. According to the organisers, the supervisor immediately halted construction, granted leave to the workforce and announced that work would resume only after Chehlum (Arbaeen).

The organisers further claimed that the supervisor rejected requests to restart the project and insisted that no authority could force the contractor to resume work before Chehlum.

Religious leaders said the delay has caused unnecessary inconvenience for thousands of worshippers arriving daily at one of Sindh’s most important religious sites.

Allama Syed Aal-e-Ahmad Bilgrami, Allama Ayaz Ali Qumi, Agha Syed Mehr Ali Shah, Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars, Riaz Ali Syed and several other community leaders strongly criticised the situation. They described the suspension of work during the pilgrimage season as unacceptable and called for urgent action.

The leaders urged the Government of Sindh, the Auqaf Department, the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter, determine responsibility and ensure the immediate restoration of construction work.

They also called on the provincial government to provide clean drinking water, sanitation, shelter, medical assistance and other essential services so that thousands of pilgrims can complete their religious journey safely and with dignity.

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