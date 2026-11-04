PSX Investor Base Grows 47.3% in First 10 Months of 2026

Pakistan Stock Exchange investor base grows 47.3% during the first 10 months of 2026.

Pakistan Stock Exchange adds nearly 219,000 net investors, while young people account for 89.3% of new individual accounts opened in October.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) expanded its investor base by 47.3% during the first 10 months of 2026, adding 218,894 investors between January and October.

The total number of investors rose from 463,071 at the start of the year to 681,965 by the end of October.

During October alone, investors opened 26,843 new accounts. These included 26,801 individual accounts and 42 corporate accounts. The exchange recorded a net increase of 25,747 investors during the month.

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) also reported 1,077 new accounts in October. This brought its total investor base to 61,915.

Young Investors Lead New Account Openings

Young people accounted for the largest share of new individual accounts at PSX during October.

Investors aged 18 to 30 opened 14,634 accounts, representing 54.6% of the monthly individual total. Those aged 31 to 45 opened another 9,290 accounts, or 34.7%.

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Together, these two age groups accounted for 23,924 new accounts, representing 89.3% of all individual accounts opened during the month.

Men Account for 85.4% of New Accounts

Men opened 22,878 individual accounts in October, accounting for 85.4% of the total.

Women opened 3,923 accounts, representing the remaining 14.6%.

The figures show that men continued to account for the majority of new individual investors, although women also contributed to the monthly increase.

Punjab and Sindh Lead Regional Participation

Punjab recorded the highest number of new accounts in October, with 14,891. Sindh followed with 7,643.

Together, the two provinces accounted for 22,534 accounts, or approximately 83.9% of all new accounts.

Other regions also recorded new investor registrations:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,894

Islamabad: 1,419

Balochistan: 370

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 340

Gilgit-Baltistan: 150

Overseas investors: 136

SECP Highlights Investor Protection and Awareness

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said the regulator prioritises easier investment access and the protection of investors’ rights.

He said greater transparency and effective supervision would help strengthen confidence in the capital market.

The SECP is also conducting a nationwide awareness campaign. The initiative supports its target of expanding Pakistan’s stock market investor base to 2.5 million.

Strong Market Performance Supports Participation

The increase in investor participation follows a 43.5% rise in the benchmark KSE-100 Index during fiscal year 2025–26.

The SECP also approved 14 initial public offerings during the same fiscal year.

The latest figures highlight growing participation in Pakistan’s capital markets, particularly among younger investors.

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