Programme to benefit 100,000 young people in its first phase, with a target of reaching one million in later stages

KARACHI, November 25, 2026: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh Youth Card will provide young people with opportunities for education, employment and entrepreneurship.

He said the programme would offer scholarships, technical training and support for young people seeking jobs or planning to start their own businesses.

In a statement, Memon described the initiative as an important step towards youth development. He said it followed the launch of the Hari Card and reflected the Sindh government’s efforts to expand opportunities for young people.

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 Generates $875.4 Million in Expected Business from 5,486 B2B Meetings

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party, under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was working to create a brighter future for the province’s youth. According to Memon, the party aims to provide practical opportunities rather than promises alone.

First phase to cover 100,000 young people

Memon said the Sindh Youth Card would provide access to banking services, digital facilities and financial assistance.

The programme will initially benefit 100,000 young people. The government aims to expand its coverage to one million in subsequent phases.

He also said the initiative would offer financial facilities on easy terms. These would help young people purchase laptops, smartphones and electric bikes. The support would also cover business-related needs.

Focus on employment and entrepreneurship

Memon said young people were not only the future of Sindh but also an important strength of the province today.

He said the provincial government wanted to equip them with the facilities and opportunities needed to demonstrate their abilities.

The initiative aims to support young people in finding employment and establishing their own businesses. It also seeks to improve access to education, technology and financial services.

The minister said the Sindh Youth Card would form part of the government’s efforts to promote youth participation in economic development.

Follow THE AZB