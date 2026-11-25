Faryal Talpur chairs the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs meeting in Karachi.

Committee reviews measures to keep educational institutions drug-free, strengthen forensic facilities and curb organised begging across Sindh

The Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs reviewed measures to control drug trafficking, prevent substance use in educational institutions and curb organised begging across the province.

The meeting was chaired by committee Chairperson Faryal Talpur at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi. Participants also examined the performance of special courts handling drug-related cases and the capacity of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Senior officials from relevant departments briefed the committee on ongoing operations, awareness campaigns, monitoring systems and legal proceedings. They also discussed operational challenges and future plans.

Faryal Talpur calls for coordinated action

Faryal Talpur directed all relevant departments to strengthen coordination and adopt a unified strategy against drug-related activities.

She stressed the need for special measures to prevent drug use in educational institutions. Protecting young people from substance abuse, she said, was a shared responsibility.

She called for stronger awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and universities. She also emphasised effective monitoring arrangements to protect students.

Talpur directed officials to improve the capacity of the proposed Forensic Science Laboratory. She called for modern scientific equipment and its effective use in criminal investigations.

She also urged authorities to maintain consistent operations by the anti-narcotics task force and improve their results.

On begging, Talpur called for joint action by police, the Social Welfare Department and other relevant institutions. She directed officials to identify organised begging networks and take legal action against those involved.

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She also appreciated Sindh Police’s overall performance against drugs and other crimes. She praised the efforts of police officers and personnel.

Home Minister outlines anti-narcotics strategy

Sindh Home and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the government was accelerating action against drug businesses, transportation and distribution across the province.

He said authorities were working to improve the anti-narcotics task force. The government was also strengthening coordination among relevant departments.

Lanjar described preventing drug use in educational institutions as a key government priority. He called for joint efforts by police, the education department and other institutions.

He said awareness campaigns must go hand in hand with effective monitoring.

The minister also highlighted the importance of forensic facilities in investigating drug-related cases. Scientific analysis of evidence, he said, could strengthen investigations and legal proceedings.

On begging, Lanjar called for closer cooperation between police and the Social Welfare Department. He urged authorities to identify organised networks and examine their methods.

He said temporary measures alone could not resolve drug abuse and organised begging. Both issues required sustained planning and regular monitoring.

Officials brief committee on courts and forensic facilities

Sindh Law Secretary Saeed Ahmed Sheikh briefed the committee on special courts dealing with drug-control cases.

He outlined the current status of these courts, case hearings and legal proceedings. He said special courts had been established to hear drug-related cases and judges had also been appointed.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Iqbal Memon presented details about the Forensic Science Laboratory. His briefing covered its performance, available facilities, operational capacity and scope for improvement.

DIG West submitted a report on anti-narcotics task force operations and their results. DIG South briefed the committee on measures to prevent drug use in schools, colleges and universities.

His briefing also covered awareness campaigns and future plans.

Police report on organised begging

The Inspector General of Sindh Police informed the committee about ongoing operations against begging, particularly in Karachi.

He said police were taking action against individuals and networks involved in organised begging. He also outlined operational difficulties and challenges faced by officers.

The IG said police were working to make enforcement efforts more effective. He stressed the need for sustained action against both drug-related activities and organised begging.

Additional IG Karachi presented a detailed report on operations to curb begging in the city. He discussed enforcement challenges and the department’s future strategy.

The IG also shared observations and proposals to improve police action.

Multiple departments and senior officials attend

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on stronger coordination among government departments. Participants agreed that joint efforts were essential to control drugs, protect educational institutions, improve forensic investigations and address organised begging.

They also stressed the need to continue enforcement measures and regularly review their results.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla attended the meeting. Members of the Sindh Assembly included Sohail Anwar Siyal, Saadia Javed, Khurram Karim, Muhammad Farooq, Sajjad Ali, Abdul Waseem, Shariq Jamal and Asif Musa.

Senior police officials also participated. They included Additional IG CTD Karachi, Additional IG Special Branch and DIG CIA.

Secretaries from the Home, Law, Excise, School Education, Social Welfare, College Education, Universities and Boards, and Industries and Commerce departments attended.

The meeting also included the Advocate General Sindh, Prosecutor General Sindh, Karachi Mayor, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi, CPLC and Special Investigation Unit representatives.

Police officers from Karachi and other districts also joined the meeting through video link. These included DIGs and SSPs from various districts.

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