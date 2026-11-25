Greenstar showcases its Sitara Baji and Baji Connect model at a Karachi event focused on women's livelihoods and community self-care.

Initiative expands from 10 women in Lyari to 150 across 10 districts, linking healthcare access with income opportunities

Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan has showcased its Sitara Baji and Baji Connect model. The initiative links community-based self-care services with livelihood opportunities for women.

The organisation held a dissemination event titled “Scaling Self-Care, Strengthening Livelihoods” in Karachi. The event highlighted how women can become community-based entrepreneurs while connecting households with essential health information and services.

Greenstar is a Pakistan-based not-for-profit social enterprise. Since 1991, it has worked to improve healthcare outcomes and expand access to essential services. Over the past 35 years, it has developed community-based approaches and partnerships to support public health.

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The event brought together representatives from government, healthcare, development and academic institutions.

Participants included Dr Syed Azizur Rab, CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing, and Dr Rehana Ahmed, Chairperson of its Board of Directors. Fuad Chundrigar, a board member, and Dr Sana Durvesh, Programme Lead, also attended.

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Other guests included Dagmar Traub-Evans, Consul for Economic and Cultural Affairs at the German Consulate General. Javed Nabi Khoso, Deputy Commissioner South Karachi, also attended.

Saman Rai, Secretary of the Labour and Human Resource Department, joined virtually.

The gathering also included Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, Islamabad. Dr Babar Tasneem Shaikh, Director of ORIC at the academy, participated as well.

Other attendees included public health expert Dr Talib Lashari, Dr Rubeena Kidwai, CEO of Taskeen, and Dr Samina Afzal, Country Director of Willows International Pakistan.

Sitara Baji model expands across 10 districts

Greenstar implemented the project with support from Grand Challenges Canada. Titled “Expanding Sustainable Access to Self-Care While Strengthening Last-Mile Workers’ Livelihoods,” it promotes a model that combines healthcare access with women’s economic participation.

The initiative began with 10 pioneering Sitara Bajis in Lyari, Karachi. It has since expanded to engage 150 women across 10 districts.

Through the Sitara Baji model, women develop entrepreneurial skills and build links within their communities. They also gain opportunities to generate income while helping households access self-care information and services.

Focus on sustainable impact

The dissemination event provided a platform to share project achievements and implementation experiences. Participants also reviewed key study findings.

Discussions focused on sustaining the model and expanding community-led approaches. Government representatives and development stakeholders explored ways to strengthen such initiatives.

Greenstar said the project demonstrates the value of investing in women who serve communities at the last mile. The approach aims to deliver two benefits: better access to self-care and stronger livelihood opportunities for women.

By connecting community health services with women’s economic participation, Greenstar aims to support more inclusive and sustainable development.

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