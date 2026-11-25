Technology brand hails Pakistan’s first astronaut in orbit, highlighting innovation and growing cooperation between the two countries

TCL has celebrated a historic milestone in Pakistan-China relations as Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali joins China’s Shenzhou-24 mission.

The mission marks Pakistan’s first human spaceflight into Earth’s orbit. It also makes Ali the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft successfully docked with the station on November 25.

The achievement represents a major step for Pakistan’s space programme. It also highlights growing cooperation between Pakistan and China in science, technology and space exploration.

The mission follows collaboration between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and China’s space programme. Ali serves as a payload specialist alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

TCL celebrates innovation and collaboration

As a Chinese technology brand operating in Pakistan, TCL has joined the celebrations. The company said the achievement reflects the power of innovation, ambition and international cooperation.

TCL highlighted the role of technology in opening new possibilities across industries and societies. It also said milestones such as Shenzhou-24 could inspire future generations to explore new frontiers.

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The mission further reflects the expanding partnership between Pakistan and China. Their cooperation now extends beyond traditional areas into emerging fields of science, technology and space exploration.

A milestone for Pakistan’s space programme

Ali’s journey marks a defining moment for Pakistan’s scientific ambitions. His participation also demonstrates the potential of international partnerships in advancing space research.

The mission strengthens the foundation for future cooperation between the two countries. It also highlights opportunities for joint progress in research, innovation and technological development.

As Ali embarks on this historic journey, his achievement stands as a source of national pride. It reflects the possibilities that shared ambition and technological progress can create for Pakistan and China.

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