The two presidents celebrate Muhammad Zeeshan Ali’s historic entry into China’s Tiangong Space Station, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-China space cooperation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping have exchanged congratulatory letters following a historic milestone in Pakistan-China space cooperation. Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has become the first Pakistani to travel to space and the first foreign astronaut to enter China’s Tiangong Space Station.

Ali reached the station aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. His mission marks a significant development in the two countries’ cooperation in space science and technology.

Zardari Praises China’s Support

In his letter to President Xi Jinping, President Zardari congratulated the Chinese government and people on the achievement. He also expressed appreciation for selecting Pakistan as the first foreign partner in China’s human spaceflight Programme.

Zardari acknowledged the support and professionalism of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and the Astronaut Centre of China. He credited their dedication with helping make the collaboration possible.

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The president said the milestone reflects China’s progress in space science and technology. It also demonstrates the country’s commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

He described the initiative as an example of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. This vision promotes mutual progress, shared opportunities and collective advancement.

Zardari said Pakistan takes immense pride in the achievement. He added that it represents another milestone in the longstanding friendship, mutual trust and close cooperation between the two countries.

He also highlighted the partnership between CMSA and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). Their collaboration, he said, has created new opportunities in science, technology and space exploration.

The president expressed confidence that the mission would inspire young Pakistanis to pursue scientific research, innovation and technological advancement.

He noted that the achievement carries added significance as Pakistan and China mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. He said it would provide fresh momentum to cooperation in space science, research, innovation and capacity building.

Xi Calls Mission a Testament to Bilateral Friendship

In his letter to President Zardari, President Xi Jinping congratulated the governments and people of Pakistan and China. He also extended his congratulations to the astronauts and teams involved in the mission.

Xi described the Pakistani astronaut’s entry into China’s Space Station as a significant outcome of bilateral cooperation.

He said Pakistan and China remain all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Their friendship, he added, has remained strong and unbreakable throughout 75 years of diplomatic relations.

The Chinese president said astronauts from both countries working together to explore the universe represent a living example of their deep-rooted friendship.

He emphasised that space exploration has no final destination because the universe is boundless. Describing the Chinese Space Station as an “ark of peace, friendship and cooperation”, Xi called for stronger international partnerships.

He said China was ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to promote the peaceful use of outer space, deepen international cooperation and improve global space governance.

Xi added that space exploration should deliver greater benefits to humanity.

A New Chapter in Space Cooperation

The exchange of letters reflects the shared pride of both countries in the historic mission. It also highlights their commitment to expanding cooperation in science, technology and peaceful space exploration.

The achievement comes as Pakistan and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. It opens further opportunities for joint research, technological innovation and the development of scientific expertise in both countries.

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