FoodAg Pakistan 2026 attracts international buyers and investors at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Governor Sindh, parliamentarians and federal commerce minister visit exhibition as international buyers explore trade and investment opportunities

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 has generated approximately US$875.4 million in expected business. The exhibition recorded 5,486 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, according to consolidated feedback from exhibitors.

Organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the fourth International Food and Agriculture Exhibition is taking place at the Karachi Expo Centre from November 23 to 26. It has attracted senior government officials, parliamentarians, international buyers and investors.

The event aims to promote Pakistani food and agricultural products in international markets. It also provides opportunities for exporters to establish new commercial partnerships.

Governor and parliamentarians visit exhibition

Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi visited the exhibition. The TDAP Chief Executive and Secretary received him and briefed him on its objectives and international participation.

The briefing covered buyer engagement, ongoing business discussions and export opportunities.

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Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce Anousha Rehman also visited the exhibition. Senators Bilal Mandokhel, Sarmad Ali, Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Rahat Jamali accompanied her.

The delegation toured several pavilions and reviewed the participation of Pakistani exporters and international buyers.

Commerce minister meets trade officers

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs).

He discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and commercial cooperation. The minister highlighted the officers’ role in supporting Pakistani exporters and developing international markets.

He also stressed stronger buyer-seller connections. He urged trade officers to turn international engagements into confirmed export orders.

International agreements boost trade prospects

Several commercial contracts and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the exhibition.

The Chinese delegation secured agreements with Pakistani companies covering several commodities. These included seafood, fish meal, sesame seeds, rice, beef and other agricultural products.

Delegations from the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Kenya also reported significant business engagements with Pakistani exporters.

The agreements reflect growing interest in Pakistan’s food and agricultural products. They also offer opportunities to expand exports across different international markets.

Sessions focus on agricultural innovation

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 also hosted knowledge-sharing sessions and panel discussions. These focused on modern farming, market access, intellectual property and value addition.

The session titled “From Data to Decisions: Making Precision Farming Work for Pakistan’s Farmers” explored technology-driven agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

Another discussion, “From Farm to Market”, highlighted intellectual property protection. Topics included patents, trademarks and product branding.

The session “Olive Oil as an Emerging Value Added Product for Domestic and International Market” examined quality standards, certification and processing. It also explored opportunities to diversify exports through olive oil products.

The “Market Access, Success Stories” panel highlighted investment opportunities and modern production systems. Speakers also discussed value addition and stronger links with international markets.

TDAP targets stronger global market presence

The exhibition’s high-level visits and commercial agreements underline TDAP’s efforts to promote Pakistan’s food and agricultural exports.

Its B2B meetings have also opened opportunities for international partnerships and export diversification.

Held under the theme “Harvesting Innovation, Cultivating Sustainability”, FoodAg Pakistan 2026 will continue until November 26 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Through the exhibition, TDAP aims to strengthen Pakistan’s global market presence. The authority also seeks to expand commercial partnerships and support the country’s export-led economic growth.

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