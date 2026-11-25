Brigadier (R) Karrar Hussain Abidi appreciates development work as officials discuss security, facilities and heritage preservation at Agham Kot shrine

Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi met Brigadier (R) Karrar Hussain Abidi, Senior Vice President of the Zaireen Khidmat Committee (ZKC), Roza Masooma-e-Sindh. The meeting focused on development work and pilgrim facilities at the historic shrine of Hazrat Bibi Khadija Maham (SA) in Agham Kot, Sindh.

Karachi Editors Club Secretary General Manzar Naqvi also attended the meeting. Participants discussed administrative arrangements, security and further improvements at the shrine.

Contributions to shrine development appreciated

Brigadier (R) Karrar Hussain Abidi praised Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and the Sindh Auqaf Department for developing religious shrines across the province.

He particularly appreciated their work at Roza Masooma-e-Sindh. He also commended development initiatives at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.

Abidi described these projects as important contributions to preserving Sindh’s religious and cultural heritage.

Manzar Naqvi said the shrine’s construction and development during Shirazi’s tenure marked a historic distinction. The shrine belongs to Hazrat Bibi Khadija Maham (SA), daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (AS).

He described the project as an important step towards protecting Sindh’s spiritual, religious and historical heritage for future generations.

Proposals to improve pilgrim facilities

The meeting considered several proposals to improve shrine management, security and infrastructure.

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Participants discussed the safe relocation of an ancient inscribed stone from the underground chamber, known as the Sardab. They proposed moving it to a designated public viewing area.

Other suggestions included setting official visiting hours and ensuring the regular presence of female attendants. Participants also proposed separate entrance gates for male and female pilgrims.

They recommended keeping the Sardab closed to general visitors, except on designated occasions. The meeting also called for a clear timeline to complete the remaining construction work.

Improving the shrine’s main entrance and approach roads also featured in the discussion.

Action proposed against encroachments

Participants expressed concern over growing encroachments around the shrine. They highlighted more than ten unauthorised cabins and stalls near its main entrance.

The meeting proposed removing these encroachments. It also suggested building properly planned shops under the Auqaf Department’s supervision.

The department could lease these shops through formal legal agreements. This arrangement would help regulate commercial activity and generate revenue for shrine maintenance.

Clean water and sanitation facilities

The participants also stressed the need for better basic facilities for pilgrims.

They proposed establishing a permanent clean drinking-water facility, or Sabeel. They also called for appointing a dedicated sanitation worker to maintain cleanliness and washroom facilities.

Brigadier (R) Karrar Hussain Abidi and Manzar Naqvi expressed hope that the minister would give serious consideration to the proposals.

They said practical measures could help make Roza Masooma-e-Sindh a safer, better-managed and properly equipped pilgrimage destination.

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