Introduction of the CEO of Nazish Apparels

The founder and driving force behind Nazish Apparels, Nazish Khan, is a successful businesswoman and a personality who is at the forefront of welfare work. She started her career in the education sector, but soon her passion for fashion and creative expression was awakened. Under her leadership, Nazish Apparels has established its foothold in the world of international fashion. Nazish Khan is an EC Member of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, Punjab Chapter, and for many years has been running the Standing Committee on Fashion & Boutique at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) as Convener with great success. She has also received the Best Convener Award for her excellent services. She has also been an active member of various international communities and different welfare organizations. Her business journey and commitment to high standards is reflected in the concept of this brand, which embodies both elegance and authentic tradition.

Report by : Syed Turab Shah

Nazish Apparels is a renowned fashion house that enhances the beauty of femininity through clothing with a beautiful blend of modern trends and traditional elegance. The brand was established with a spirit of creativity and high quality, catering to the diverse clothing needs of today’s modern women – whether it is everyday wear, a professional environment, or a grand celebration.

This brand operates from its two main offices located in Istanbul, Turkey, and Lahore, Pakistan, and proves to be a bridge connecting the cultural ties of the East and West. The AZB had an important conversation with the soul of Nazish Apparels, Nazish Khan, regarding her field, which is being presented to the readers.

The AZB: What is Nazish Apparels? And what features is this brand famous for?

Nazish Khan: Nazish Apparels is a high-quality fashion brand specializing in Eastern and Western wear for women. Its head offices are located in Istanbul (Turkey) and Lahore (Pakistan). The brand is recognized for its exceptional designs, modern sophistication, and deep cultural beauty. Since its inception, Nazish Apparels has become a prominent name in the fashion industry, providing creative and versatile apparel to diverse customers around the world.

The AZB: What is your vision and mission?

Nazish Khan: To make Nazish Apparels a globally recognized brand that is a symbol of elegance, quality, and a blend of tradition and innovation, and to give women the confidence to express their individuality through fashion. Our effort is to create modern, sustainable and culturally-inspired clothing and to meet the changing needs of women around the world.

The AZB: Tell us about modern designs adorned with Eastern and Western influences.

Nazish Khan: Our Eastern wear includes embroidered kurtas and suits, semi-formal wear, formal, wedding and festive wear. Similarly, Western wear includes dresses and gowns, tops and bottoms, business casuals and fusion wear.

The AZB: Tell us about the journey of growth of Nazish Apparels in the last 5 years?

Nazish Khan: In the year 2020, Nazish Apparels introduced itself as a boutique brand with strong roots in the local market, and during 2021, it expanded into international markets, as a result of which the success of the Western wear collection doubled sales. In 2022, we participated in international exhibitions and introduced online retail. In 2023, the brand gained popularity through strategic partnerships and festive campaigns, while in 2024, the journey of growth continued with a combination of international exhibitions and modern designs, particularly the Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition held in Baku, Azerbaijan was notable.

The AZB: What are the foundational principles of Nazish Apparels’ business?

Nazish Khan: We do not compromise on quality assurance. High-quality fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship is what differentiates our brand from others. We aspire to build long-lasting relationships with customers, innovation i.e. designing modern and ever-popular apparel, and encouraging women’s confidence and self-expression is our top priority.

The AZB: How is Nazish Apparels meeting the needs of fashion-conscious women?

Nazish Khan: Nazish Apparels fulfills a wide range of needs of fashion-conscious women – professional women who want sophistication in their office wear, young girls who like a modern and traditional blend, and brides and women attending festivals who are looking for beautiful formal wear.

The AZB: Does Nazish Apparels also sponsor clothing for electronic media groups?

Nazish Khan: Yes, absolutely. We provide our brand’s clothing to various media groups. In ABN News Ausaf Group’s Ramadan transmission, host Ghazal Ashraf wore clothing from Nazish Apparels, while female hosts of other TV channels have also worn our brand’s clothing.

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