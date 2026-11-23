Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presents the Consumer Association of Pakistan Award to Syed Abbas Ahmed.

Syed Abbas Ahmed receives recognition for his role in the Consumer Association of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presented the Consumer Association of Pakistan Award to Syed Abbas Ahmed, Managing Director of MEJI Group and Vice Chairman of the association’s Food & Adulteration Committee.

Consumer Association of Pakistan Chairman Kaukab Iqbal and Khalid Araain were also present at the award presentation ceremony.

The award recognises Syed Abbas Ahmed’s association with the organisation and his role in its Food & Adulteration Committee.

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