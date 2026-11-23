The eight-member delegation engaged with global agricultural technology leaders and explored solutions for Pakistan’s farming needs.

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) represented Pakistan at EIMA International 2026 in Bologna, Italy. An eight-member delegation of company officials and national dealers attended the exhibition.

Organised by FederUnacoma, Italy’s agricultural machinery manufacturers’ federation, EIMA ranks among the world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibitions. Its 47th edition brought together around 1,800 manufacturers. It also showcased more than 60,000 machines and technologies.

Farmers, manufacturers, policymakers and industry leaders from across the world attended the event.

Connecting Pakistan’s Agriculture with Global Technology

AGTL operates as a subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Group. CNH serves as its strategic shareholder and technical collaborator.

The company has spent 43 years developing tractors for Pakistan’s agricultural conditions. It attended EIMA as CNH’s authorised manufacturer of New Holland tractors in Pakistan.

During the five-day exhibition, the delegation engaged with international technology leaders and members of the CNH network. It exchanged knowledge about modern machinery and farming practices. The team also explored ways to adapt international developments for Pakistani farmers.

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The participation of AGTL dealers highlighted the importance of transferring global knowledge to farming communities. Dealers maintain direct links with farmers across the country. Their exposure to emerging technologies can also strengthen the advice and services they provide to customers.

Focus on Practical Solutions for Farmers

Yasin Seker, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, said EIMA 2026 provided an opportunity to engage with global technology leaders.

He noted that Pakistan’s agriculture sector faces growing pressure to improve efficiency while managing limited resources.

“As crop residue management becomes an urgent priority for farmers and policymakers alike, our focus in Bologna was on solutions that help farmers manage residue responsibly while reducing fuel, water and input costs,” Seker said.

He added that AGTL explored new product and technology partnerships. These would build on its New Holland foundation and could be adapted to local farming conditions.

The company plans to continue discussions with potential partners following the exhibition.

AGTL’s participation reflects its commitment to connecting Pakistan’s agriculture sector with global innovation. The company aims to use the knowledge and relationships gained in Bologna to introduce proven technologies suited to local farmers.

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