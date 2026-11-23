Corporate teams unite at Bioniks Mobility Cup 2026 in Islamabad to support mobility and inclusion.

Eight companies take part in Islamabad charity cricket tournament to raise funds and awareness for AI-powered prosthetic limbs

Bioniks Welfare Foundation hosted the Islamabad chapter of the Bioniks Mobility Cup 2026 on November 21 at 11 Star / Al-Fatah Cricket Ground in G-9/3, Islamabad. The charity cricket tournament brought together eight corporate teams to support people with limb differences.

The event aimed to raise funds and awareness for AI-powered prosthetic limbs. The foundation seeks to provide these devices to deserving individuals who cannot afford them, helping them regain mobility, independence and confidence.

The tournament also highlighted how corporate partnerships and sporting events can support social welfare and inclusion.

Eight Corporate Teams Take Part

Eight companies participated in the tournament: OGDCL, Nelson Paint, HabibMetro Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Airblue, Air Wings, PMTAC and Leaders BPO.

The teams competed in a spirit of sportsmanship while supporting the foundation’s mission to improve access to mobility solutions.

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After a series of matches, Nelson Paint won the championship, while PMTAC finished as runner-up. However, the organisers said the collective participation and support of all eight teams remained the event’s central achievement.

Distinguished Guests Attend Event

The tournament welcomed several guests of honour, including Dr Tahira Shahid, public health expert and Chairman of Health Affairs at Women Forum – Pakistan Red Crescent.

Hassan Nisar, CEO and founder of Leaders BPO, and Saqib Majeed, CEO of Rapid Cargo, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Anas Niaz, CEO and founder of Bioniks, said the Mobility Cup was more than a sporting event. He described it as a platform that brings organisations together around a meaningful cause.

“Every team that stepped onto the ground became part of our mission to make mobility accessible and transform lives,” he said.

Corporate Sponsors Support the Initiative

Several corporate partners supported the Islamabad chapter. Pepsi served as the title sponsor, while Inverex joined as the platinum sponsor.

OGDCL and Munir Khanani Securities supported the tournament as gold sponsors. Air Wings Travels, Raqami Bank, HRSG and Nelson Paint served as silver sponsors.

The event also received support from dedicated public relations and other partners.

Karachi Chapter Scheduled for December 3

Following the Islamabad event, the Bioniks Mobility Cup 2026 will move to Karachi on December 3.

The upcoming chapter will continue the foundation’s efforts to engage corporate organisations in supporting people with limb differences through fundraising, awareness and access to prosthetic technology.

Through the initiative, Bioniks Welfare Foundation aims to promote mobility, dignity and greater independence for individuals facing physical mobility challenges.

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