October 6, 2026

Baig Congratulates Newly Elected KATI Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan

Web Desk October 6, 2026

UBG leaders felicitate new KATI chairman and executive committee members at Karachi ceremony

Nazish Apparels founder Nazish Khan discussing fashion and business growth

Nazish Apparels founder Nazish Khan discusses fashion, innovation and the brand’s international growth

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of Parliament and Secretary Information of the United Business Group (UBG), congratulated newly elected Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan and members of the association’s Executive Committee at a ceremony held at the KATI head office on October 5.

Senior UBG leaders attended the gathering and extended their congratulations to the newly elected KATI office-bearers.

Those present included S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief UBG; Zubair Tufail, President UBG; Khalid Tawab, Chairman UBG Sindh; and Hanif Gohar, Secretary General UBG Karachi.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig congratulated Sheikh Umer Rehan on his election and conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected Executive Committee members.

The newly elected KATI representatives were also presented with traditional garlands during the ceremony.

Nazish Apparels founder Nazish Khan discussing fashion and business growth

The gathering highlighted the continued engagement between UBG leadership and the business community in Karachi.

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