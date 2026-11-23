Sadia Dada appointed Advisor to the CEO for Growth and Transformation at Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd.

Sadia Dada has been appointed Advisor to the CEO for Growth and Transformation at Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd, marking a new milestone in her corporate leadership career.

She brings extensive experience across corporate affairs, marketing, communications, stakeholder engagement and business transformation. Her professional background spans several major organisations in Pakistan and international markets.

Before joining Gas and Oil Pakistan, Sadia held senior leadership positions at K-Electric, Philip Morris International, Unilever and Nestlé.

At K-Electric, she served in key executive roles, including Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Chief Distribution Officer. These positions gave her broad experience in customer engagement, corporate communications, distribution strategy, stakeholder management and organisational transformation.

Focus on Growth and Business Transformation

In her new role, Sadia will work closely with the CEO on the company’s growth and transformation priorities.

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Her responsibilities will include contributing to strategic initiatives, organisational development, stakeholder engagement and the company’s wider business agenda.

Her cross-industry experience is expected to support the organisation’s efforts to strengthen its capabilities and pursue business growth.

Academic Background

Sadia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Promotion Hub Pakistan announced her appointment and extended its congratulations, wishing her continued success in her new leadership role.

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