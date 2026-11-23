Qatar Airways to resume three weekly flights between Doha and Malta from March 22, 2027.

Airline will operate three weekly services between Doha and Malta, connecting passengers to more than 170 destinations worldwide

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Malta on March 22, 2027, strengthening its European network with three weekly services between Hamad International Airport in Doha and Malta International Airport.

The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The route will provide passengers with connections through Doha to more than 170 destinations worldwide, including key cities across Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways will deploy an Airbus A320 aircraft on the route. The aircraft will feature 12 flatbed Business Class seats and 120 Economy Class seats.

Doha–Malta Flight Schedule

The airline has announced the following schedule for its Malta services:

Flight Route Departure Arrival QR381 Doha–Malta 02:20 06:45 QR382 Malta–Doha 10:20 16:35

All timings are local. Services will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Bookings Open for Malta Services

Passengers can book flights through the Qatar Airways website or the airline’s mobile application.

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Meanwhile, members of the airline’s Privilege Club can earn and redeem Avios through their membership. These can be used for flight upgrades, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, additional baggage and other benefits.

The resumption of Malta services will expand travel options between the Mediterranean island and Qatar Airways’ global network, offering passengers further connections through Doha.

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