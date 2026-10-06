FPCCI, Pakistan Handicrafts Association and WCCI representatives discuss preparations for the Artisans in Bloom exhibition

Business and women entrepreneurs’ bodies join hands to showcase Sindh’s traditional handicrafts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pakistan Handicrafts Association and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) met Engineer Tariq Bajari, Honorary Secretary of Hyderabad Gymkhana, to discuss preparations for the upcoming ‘Artisans in Bloom’ Art Exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase the skills and creativity of artisans from Sindh. It will be held at Hyderabad Gymkhana on October 3 and 4, 2026.

The meeting focused on arrangements for the exhibition and efforts to promote Sindh’s rich handicraft heritage. The initiative also aims to provide skilled artisans with greater visibility and opportunities to connect with wider markets.

The delegation included Naheed Masud, FPCCI Women Entrepreneurs representative for the Sindh Region; Asma Amir Arain, Vice President of the Pakistan Handicrafts Association; and Dr Sourath Mahar, President of WCCI Hyderabad Division.

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The participating organisations are supporting the exhibition as a platform to highlight locally produced handicrafts and encourage women entrepreneurs and artisans.

The event is expected to bring together artisans, entrepreneurs, business representatives and visitors interested in Sindh’s traditional crafts and creative industries.

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