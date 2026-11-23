NIBD Welfare Society hosts Shaam-e-Fun-o-Sangeet in Karachi to raise funds for patients with blood diseases and cancer.

Shaam-e-Fun-o-Sangeet launches a PKR 100 million campaign to support 129 patients through bone marrow transplant and other treatment programmes

NIBD Welfare Society hosted a fundraising evening, “Shaam-e-Fun-o-Sangeet,” at Tabani House, Karachi, bringing together philanthropists, distinguished guests and supporters to raise funds for patients suffering from blood diseases and cancer.

Held under the theme “Standing with Patients at Every Step,” the event combined artistic performances and philanthropy to support patients who face financial barriers to essential and potentially life-saving healthcare.

Humza Tabani, S.I., Mushtaq Chhapra, Saeed Allawala and Anjum Nisar hosted the gathering. Their initiative highlighted the importance of sustained philanthropy and collective responsibility in improving access to healthcare.

Art and Music Mark the Evening

The programme opened with an artistic presentation by Syed Shafaat Ali, who performed a special re-enactment celebrating cultural legacies and familiar narratives.

Aleena Farooq Sheikh, known for her association with Geo News, hosted the evening as master of ceremonies.

Later, Usama Sultan Shamsi, President of NIBD Welfare Society, presented an overview of the organisation’s development, expanding impact and future vision.

He highlighted the Society’s efforts to support patients with life-threatening and chronic blood disorders and cancer. He also outlined its work to expand patient-support programmes and improve access to critical treatments.

The Society aims to ensure that financial difficulties do not prevent patients from receiving essential healthcare. Its support extends to patients and their families throughout their treatment journeys.

A soulful ghazal performance by Salman Alvi added a musical dimension to the evening.

PKR 100 Million Fundraising Campaign Targets 129 Patients

The central focus of the gathering was the NIBD Welfare Society Fall 2026 Fundraising Campaign. The initiative aims to raise PKR 100 million to provide patient sponsorships for 129 individuals.

The campaign supports three core programmes: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), CARE and LIFE.

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According to the campaign details, each bone marrow transplant requires an estimated PKR 5.5 million. Meanwhile, CARE and LIFE sponsorships require PKR 200,000 per patient each.

Through these programmes, the Society seeks to bridge the gap between medical needs and patients’ financial circumstances.

Public and Corporate Support Invited

The campaign invites individuals, philanthropists, corporate partners and institutions to contribute towards its fundraising target.

Supporters can sponsor a patient or donate any amount to the collective campaign. The initiative aims to make treatment more accessible for patients who might otherwise struggle to meet medical expenses.

The evening also highlighted a broader message: healthcare requires collective social responsibility alongside medical care. Every contribution can help ease a family’s financial burden, sustain treatment and give patients renewed hope.

Commitment to Accessible Healthcare

NIBD Welfare Society continues to support underserved patients affected by blood disorders and cancer. Through its welfare initiatives, the organisation works to ensure that access to essential treatment does not depend solely on a patient’s financial means.

Established in 2009, NIBD Welfare Society supports patients with blood diseases, blood cancer, haematological malignancies and related conditions.

Its patient-support initiatives include assistance for bone marrow transplantation, transfusion support and early screening.

The Society’s message remains central to its work: “Standing with Patients at Every Step.”

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