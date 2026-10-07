Government officials, investors and development partners attend the National SDGs Investment Fair in Karachi

35 SDG-aligned projects worth $26 billion showcased as government, investors and financial institutions explore sustainable development opportunities

KARACHI, October 7: The National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment Fair concluded in Karachi on Wednesday, bringing together federal and provincial governments, domestic and international investors, financial institutions and development partners to explore investment opportunities aligned with Pakistan’s development priorities.

Convened by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Pakistan under the SDGs Plus Programme, the two-day event showcased 35 public-private partnership projects worth approximately $26 billion.

The Fair also culminated in the signing of a Letter of Intent between a government-private sector partner and an investor for a $40 million tourism project.

Projects Across Key Development Sectors

The Fair opened on October 6 with the launch of the SDG Investment Pipeline Compendium and project pitchbooks.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb joined virtually as chief guest. He stressed the need to develop investable and bankable projects supported by strong institutional capacity.

“Every country needs a policy framework and a financing equation. But the most important piece is capacity building, which is where we need to talk about investable, bankable projects that we can structure, report on and monitor in line with international standards,” he said.

Sherry Rehman, Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, and Najam Shah, Chairman of the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, also addressed the opening session.

Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, said the success of the Fair should ultimately be measured by projects moving from commitments to financing and implementation.

Project representatives from federal and provincial institutions presented investment opportunities covering transport, climate, agriculture, water and sanitation, tourism, industry, trade and technology.

Participating institutions included the Sindh Public Private Partnership Unit, Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority, Ravi Urban Development Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, and Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority.

Government, Private Sector Discuss Investment

On the second day, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal delivered the keynote address.

He said the Fair translated the government’s URAAN development pillars into investable opportunities and provided a platform for government and investors to work together on sustainable development.

A high-level panel moderated by Van Nguyen examined the role of capital markets and the private sector in mobilising sustainable investment.

The panel included Umar Ahsan Khan, President of OICCI and CEO of Dawlance; Zehra Aneek, Director for Sustainability and Climate Change at EY MENA; Farid Alam, CEO of AKD Securities; and Amir Masood, Chief Investment Officer at InfraZamin.

Another session, moderated by Naghma-e-Tehniat Jerral, focused on moving from development planning to investment. Speakers included Najam Shah, Dr Zeeshan Hanif, Faayaz Ali, Iqbal Sarwar and Dr Fareena Mazhar.

Focus on Sustainable Investment

The Fair was formally closed by Jam Khan Shoro, Minister of the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh.

He highlighted stronger government-private sector cooperation as an important element in advancing development.

“Sustainable investment is key to unlocking Sindh’s and Pakistan’s development potential, connecting our projects with the capital and partnerships needed to deliver results in health, WASH, and agriculture,” he said.

Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, said the event demonstrated how well-designed investment opportunities can attract financing while supporting development outcomes.

The organisers said continued engagement between project sponsors, investors and development partners would be essential to move the showcased projects towards financing and implementation.

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