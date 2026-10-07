October 7, 2026

Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital to Open on December 29

Web Desk October 7, 2026

New facility expected to expand cancer care for patients from Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan

Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital building ahead of December 29 opening

Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital is set to open on December 29.

KARACHI: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi will be inaugurated on December 29, Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yusuf said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the hospital site, Dr Yusuf briefed journalists on construction progress, planned medical services and the growing cancer burden in Pakistan.

He said the Karachi hospital would provide cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities to patients from Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of the country, reducing the need for many patients to travel to Lahore or Peshawar for specialised care.

According to Dr Yusuf, Pakistan records around 90,000 new cancer cases each year, with a significant number of women also affected by the disease.

He said Shaukat Khanum hospitals provide free or subsidised treatment to deserving patients, depending on their eligibility.

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Shaukat Khanum Expands Cancer Care

Shaukat Khanum began its healthcare journey in Lahore in 1994 and later established a cancer hospital in Peshawar. Both facilities provide diagnostic, treatment and other specialised services to cancer patients.

Dr Yusuf said the Karachi hospital had been under development for several years and required substantial resources and donations.

Shaukat Khanum Karachi Hospital building ahead of December 29 opening

The new facility will offer modern medical services, with arrangements also in place to support deserving patients who cannot afford cancer treatment.

He appealed to the public to contribute to the Shaukat Khanum mission and support cancer patients through donations.

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