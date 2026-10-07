World Culture Festival Karachi to Bring Artists from 150 Countries

Arts Council Karachi announces the third World Culture Festival featuring artists from around 150 countries

Third edition to run from October 29 to November 22, featuring more than 1,000 international artists and 500 Pakistani performers

KARACHI: The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Government of Sindh, will host the third World Culture Festival Karachi from October 29 to November 22, bringing together artists from around 150 countries.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah and Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said more than 1,000 international artists and over 500 Pakistani artists were expected to participate in the month-long festival. The programme will feature music, theatre, dance, visual arts and film.

He said the first edition featured artists from 43 countries, while the second attracted participation from 144 countries. The latest edition is expected to expand the festival’s international reach further.

Festival to Promote Cultural Diplomacy

Ahmed Shah described the festival as an initiative of cultural diplomacy aimed at providing international artists and visitors with an opportunity to experience Pakistan, Sindh and Karachi firsthand.

He said the festival would bring artists from different regions and cultures together on one platform and promote dialogue through the arts.

Artists from the United States, Iran, Iraq, Palestine and Latin America, among others, are expected to participate. Two Palestinian theatre groups will also take part, he said.

The festival will also feature artists from across Pakistan, including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and the Saraiki region.

Pakistani artists will perform alongside international participants, with collaborative and fusion performances planned as part of the programme.

Sindh Culture to Get Special Focus

Sindh’s traditional music and instruments will receive special attention during the festival.

A dedicated “Mehran Night” will showcase Sindh’s art, music and cultural heritage. Ahmed Shah recalled the audience response to last year’s collaboration between Pakistani musician Akbar Khamiso Khan and a Belgian guest musician as an example of the festival’s emphasis on artistic exchange.

He said international artists had shown particular interest in traditional Pakistani instruments, including the algoza and borindo, highlighting the country’s diverse musical heritage.

The Arts Council president said the festival was being organised with support from the Sindh government, the Culture Department, government agencies, staff, university graduates and volunteers.

Government Plans ‘Art Village’ Around Arts Council

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah said the provincial government wanted to expand cultural activity beyond the Arts Council and develop the surrounding area as an “Art Village.”

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, town administration, Water Board, Deputy Commissioner’s Office and other institutions were working together on improvements around the venue.

Planned measures include road improvements, lighting, benches, food facilities and better pedestrian pathways. Officials are also coordinating security, traffic management and arrangements for visiting international delegations.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said relevant departments were being coordinated to facilitate the festival.

He said the Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, police and other security agencies were also involved in preparations.

The minister described Sindh as a land of Sufis with a history spanning thousands of years and highlighted the cultural legacy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Most Programmes to Be Free

Organisers said around 80 per cent of festival programmes will be free, although advance registration will be required.

Tickets will be introduced for six to eight major concerts.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah said cultural festivals could help strengthen Pakistan’s international image by allowing foreign artists and visitors to experience the country directly.

The World Culture Festival will therefore serve as a platform for artistic collaboration while promoting cultural exchange, tolerance and peace.

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