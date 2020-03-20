Nation to surmount challenges posed by coronavirus: President

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that the Pakistani nation will surmount the challenge posed by a coronavirus.

In a video message on Friday, he said the nation will once again prove its resilience and come out stronger from this challenge. He said the people should not be depressed over the current situation.

The President urged the youth organizations to be ready to help the people in this difficult hour.

Appreciating the positive contributions of both the media and the political parties, the President said the doctors are our vanguard in the fight against coronavirus. He said the nation today is depending upon the doctors who should definitely take care of themselves as well. He said China has managed to get rid of new coronavirus cases and now the services of doctors there are being appreciated by putting on display their pictures.



