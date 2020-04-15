Muhammad Hanif Gohar Former Chairman, (Abad), Former VP, FPCCI and leader (UBG) Thankful to the Federal and Sindh Government’s to opens the construction sector.

Former chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), former vice president of FPCCI and leader of United Business Group (UBG), Muhammad Hanif Gohar officially opens the construction sector in Lockdown Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the approval and said that the building and construction industry plays a key role in the country’s development and economy.

While positive notification of the first phase of approval of the construction of the gray structure of the Sindh government will support the economy of the country, there are risks too. The Prime Minister has since the beginning of the day said that poor countries cannot be compared to rich countries in the Lockdown.

Hanif Gohar said that the Sindh Chief Minister’s move to allow the construction sector to be opened in Sindh under SOPs is commendable. The sector is considered to be a key role in the growth of Pakistan, with the dynamic of the construction sector, the wheels of more than 70 other industries. Hanif Gohar said that the entire world has appreciated the federal and Sindh government’s excellent arrangements for the prevention of corona virus. We will start activities in level wais. Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of industrialists and builders and developers, which will boost investment and boost the economy.

Hanif Gohar appealed to all citizens, saying that following the directives of the federal and provincial governments to protect against the Corona virus outbreak, Don’t unnecessarily leave the house to protect the lives of yourself and your family.

Like this: Like Loading...