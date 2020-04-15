ENTERTAINMENT

Hajra Yamin: Latest Pictures and Profile of Pakistani actress

KARACHI – Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in Urdu television serials.

She has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Beginning with theater in 2011, followed by her TV debut in 2016 and film debut in 2018.

She made her film debut with a prominent role in Aabis Raza’s “Maan Jao Na”  (2018) which admitting that the film wasn’t a box office success and later appeared as a leading lady in “Pinky Memsaab” (2018), which earner her nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards.

She worked in many Pakistani dramas latest one is Ehd-e-Wafa . She still have a lot to learn.

