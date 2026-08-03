Sindh Assembly Backs Responsible AI as Dr Fauzia Hameed Calls for Stronger Digital Skills

Lawmaker says effective legislation, policy reforms and collaboration between academia, industry and government are vital for advancing artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly member Dr Fauzia Hameed has reaffirmed the provincial legislature’s commitment to promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing the need for modern legislation, digital skills development and stronger institutional collaboration.

Pakistan Economic Summit Highlights Mian Zahid Hussain’s Call for Stronger Public-Private Partnership

Speaking as the chief guest at an event on Artificial Intelligence, Dr Fauzia Hameed said the Sindh Assembly would play an active role in advancing responsible AI through effective legislation and forward-looking policymaking. She noted that emerging technologies present significant opportunities for innovation, economic growth and improved public services.

After highlighting the importance of technology-driven development, Artificial Intelligence remained the focus of her address as she urged policymakers to equip young people with modern digital skills. She also called for closer cooperation between universities, industry and government to accelerate innovation and prepare the workforce for the evolving digital economy.

Dr Fauzia Hameed said collaborative efforts between academic institutions, the private sector and public organisations would help create an ecosystem that supports research, technological advancement and sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the event, she appreciated the organisers for hosting the programme and distributed awards among participants in recognition of their contributions.

Follow THE AZB