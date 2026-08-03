Pakistan Economic Summit Highlights Mian Zahid Hussain’s Call for Stronger Public-Private Partnership

Pakistan’s economic future depends on stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors, Mian Zahid Hussain told participants at the Pakistan Economic Summit held at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

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Addressing more than 1,000 representatives from chambers of commerce and industry, women chambers, small chambers, trade associations and leading business organisations, Mian Zahid Hussain outlined his vision for sustainable economic growth. He stressed the need for consistent policies, greater investment and stronger industrial development to improve Pakistan’s economic performance.

After discussing the country’s economic outlook, Mian Zahid Hussain said policy continuity remains essential for attracting local and foreign investment. He added that stable economic policies would help industries expand, increase exports and create new employment opportunities across Pakistan.

He also underlined the importance of close coordination between the government and the private sector. According to him, stronger collaboration would improve business confidence, accelerate industrial growth and support long-term economic stability.

The Pakistan Economic Summit brought together leading industrialists, traders and business leaders from across the country. Participants exchanged views on economic reforms, investment opportunities and strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s business environment.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from stakeholders to promote sustainable development, encourage exports and support policies that drive long-term economic growth.

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