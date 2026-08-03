August 3, 2026

Nasir Iqbal Storms Into PN Fleet Club Open Squash Final After Dominant Semi-Final Victory

Web Desk August 3, 2026
Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal in action during the PN Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship semi-final in Karachi.

Nasir Iqbal celebrates after reaching the PN Fleet Club Open final.

Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal reached the final of the PN Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship after defeating Egypt’s Yassin Elshafei in straight games at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

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The international tournament, organised by the Sindh Squash Association, is nearing its conclusion. Nasir Iqbal produced an outstanding display and dominated the match from the opening point. As a result, he completed a comfortable 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 victory in only 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Asim Khan failed to reach the final after losing to Egypt’s Salman Khalil in the second semi-final.

Khalil recovered after dropping the opening game and claimed a 3-1 victory. He won with scores of 7-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5 to secure his place in the title match.

Now, Nasir Iqbal will face Salman Khalil in the championship final. The tournament carries a prize purse of $41,000 and has featured several top international players.

The final will take place on Tuesday at 4:00pm. Pakistan will look to Nasir Iqbal to capture the prestigious title on home soil.

Semi-final Results

Nasir Iqbal (Pakistan) beat Yassin Elshafei (Egypt) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

Salman Khalil (Egypt) defeated Asim Khan (Pakistan) 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

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