Pakistan-US Trade Ties Gain Momentum as US Business Delegation Meets LCCI Leaders

Pakistani and US business leaders meet at LCCI to discuss trade and investment cooperation.

Fresh efforts to strengthen Pakistan-US trade and investment cooperation gathered pace as a high-powered US Business Delegation met senior officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), highlighting opportunities to expand bilateral business partnerships.

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Former LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed attended the meeting alongside Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, President of LCCI, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, and Vice President Khurram Lodhi. The participants exchanged views on enhancing commercial ties, attracting investment, and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation through closer engagement between the private sectors of Pakistan and the United States. Pakistan-US trade relations remained a key topic, with participants emphasizing the importance of increasing bilateral investment, facilitating business networking, and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The visiting delegation included Tahir Javed, Chairman of Rice Land Group; Lt. Col. Jehanzeb, Director of SIFC USA; Naveed Anwar, President of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce; Hafeez Khan; Executive Committee members Ahad Amin Malik, Nadeem Ansari, Rana Nisar, Ali Imran, and Rana Shoban Akhtar, along with other representatives of the US business community.

Both sides stressed the need to deepen economic engagement through stronger institutional links and regular interaction between business communities. They expressed optimism that closer cooperation would boost trade, encourage investment, and open new opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of business leaders from Pakistan and the United States to strengthening long-term commercial relations and promoting mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

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