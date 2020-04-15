HEADLINE

Google’s free virtual workshops for small-medium businesses during COVID-19.

Google

Small and medium businesses around the world are currently facing unprecedented challenges. “How do I keep in touch with my customers and staff?” “What should I use to keep the business running smoothly?” But just as every cloud has a silver lining, these uncertain times present the opportunity for businesses to develop new digital skills and emerge stronger than before.

Google has announced a free virtual workshop as part of our commitment to help Pakistani businesses cope with remote working and transitioning into digital. It’s a course developed from our Grow with Google program that we have transitioned virtually during the COVID-19 restricted movement period.

Pick the time slot that works best for you from the following dates. Sign up here for the free workshop that focuses on handy digital tools as well as tips and tricks for small businesses that are looking for ways to connect and stay in touch with both customers and employees. Each hour-long session will be conducted live by Google trainers. These sessions will not be recorded, so don’t miss out.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

DateTimeTopic
30/April11:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.What Going Online Looks Like
5/May11:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.What You Can Do With Google Online
8/May  11:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.How Google Helps SMBs Online
12/May11:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.Who To Target Online And How

Can’t attend virtually? Download the self-study app instead

Business owners who are unable to attend these virtual workshops can turn to the Google Primer app for fast and easy lessons that can be done in just five minutes. Primer offers several hundred lessons in business, marketing, management, and more, along with personalized next steps to put your new skills to work right away.

In addition, businesses can also find more tips and recommendations to help them grow their business on the Grow with Google website. Regardless of your business, discover new skills and knowledge such as getting customized recommendations to improve your website or a better understanding of your customers, to help your business evolve and succeed online.

We hope these Google resources are helpful for Pakistan as we navigate the challenges ahead.

