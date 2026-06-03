BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi enters the 2026 World Cup with renewed clarity after finally winning the title in Qatar in 2022.

He lifted the trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022, ending a long pursuit of international glory. As a result, he secured the one major title that had defined much of his career narrative.

World Cup triumph reshaped legacy

Before 2022, Messi had already achieved major success at club level. He won multiple league titles and collected eight Ballons d’Or. However, critics often compared him to Diego Maradona due to Argentina’s missing World Cup title.

After the win, former Argentina striker Jorge Valdano said Messi appeared “liberated.” The victory, he added, removed long-standing pressure from the captain.

Role evolves ahead of 2026

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledged that age and fitness now shape Messi’s role. Nevertheless, he stressed that Messi’s competitiveness remains unchanged.

Messi turns 39 this month and has faced recurring injuries in recent years. Therefore, he may not play full matches throughout the tournament. Instead, he could feature as a substitute or mentor figure within the squad.

Strong form at club level

Despite physical limitations, Messi continues to perform at Inter Miami. He has helped the club win three trophies and became their all-time top scorer.

In addition, he became the first player to win the MLS Most Valuable Player award in consecutive seasons.

During World Cup qualifying, Messi also finished as Argentina’s top scorer with eight goals in 12 matches.

Records and historic comparisons

Messi remains Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 13 goals. He also holds the record for the most appearances in the tournament with 26 matches.

Furthermore, he is expected to feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a record sixth World Cup appearance.

If Argentina win again in 2026, they would become one of only three nations to achieve back-to-back World Cup titles. However, analysts say the physical demands on Messi will likely limit his role compared to previous tournaments.