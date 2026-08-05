The PML-N and PPP secured one seat each in delayed polling in Muzaffarabad division, while the ruling party strengthened its overall lead ahead of the final phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The delayed AJK Elections in Muzaffarabad division concluded on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) winning one constituency each after polling was postponed due to landslides and severe weather conditions.

Voting had been fully or partially deferred in two constituencies because blocked roads prevented the timely transportation of polling staff and election materials. The elections formed part of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) electoral process, covering Muzaffarabad division and 12 reserved seats for refugees from India-held Kashmir.

According to the AJK Elections results announced by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission, PML-N candidate Noreen Arif won the LA-27 (Kutla) constituency with 18,919 votes, defeating Sardar Tabarak Ali of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) by a narrow margin of 298 votes. PPP candidate Sardar Javed Ayoub finished third with 18,037 votes.

PPP Secures Victory in LA-28

In LA-28 (Lachhrat), the PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi emerged victorious after securing 28,214 votes. PML-N candidate Chaudhry Shahzad Mahmood finished second with 26,866 votes, while Syed Yasir Hussain Naqvi of the All Jammu and Kashmir Conference received 873 votes.

Following the completion of polling, the Election Commission officially notified the returned candidates for all constituencies contested during the second phase.

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PML-N Extends Overall Lead

The latest results increased the PML-N’s overall tally to 24 seats, further strengthening its position in the AJK Legislative Assembly. The PPP’s total rose to 10 seats.

During the first phase of elections in Mirpur division, the PML-N had secured nine of the 13 seats, while the PPP won four. In the second phase, the PML-N added 14 more seats, whereas the PPP gained five, consolidating the ruling party’s advantage before the final round of voting.

Final Phase Scheduled for August 10

The third and final phase of the AJK elections is scheduled for August 10 in Poonch division, where voters will elect representatives for the remaining 11 constituencies.

Authorities are conducting the elections in three phases because of heightened security concerns and ongoing unrest linked to the now-proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Polls Held Amid Security Concerns

Since early June, the JAAC has organised protests demanding the abolition of the 12 refugee seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly. Several demonstrations have turned violent, prompting authorities to adopt enhanced security measures throughout the electoral process.

The election campaign and polling were also overshadowed by reports of clashes between political workers, incidents of violence and allegations of electoral rigging, with both the PML-N and PPP accusing each other of irregularities during the voting process.

Despite the disputes, election authorities completed the delayed polling and announced the official results, setting the stage for the decisive final phase of the AJK elections.

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