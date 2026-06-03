ISLAMABAD: The film Luv Di Saun presents a family-romance drama that quickly shifts into a fragmented and inconsistent narrative. While it opens with an unusual setup, it struggles to maintain clarity and direction throughout its runtime.

Unusual opening and uneven setup

The film begins in a damaged apartment where Zarshaan, played by Farhan Saeed, chases a mouse through a cluttered space. The opening scene stands out visually, yet it does not connect smoothly with the rest of the story.

Soon after, the narrative introduces Zarshaan’s backstory through AI-generated flashbacks. These scenes show his wealthy family losing everything after a failed investment and later dying in a road accident. However, the emotional foundation remains weak and unclear.

Disjointed storytelling and unclear tone

As the story progresses, Zarshaan’s life shifts into a series of loosely connected events. He meets new characters, including two women who later turn out to be sex workers, though the film delays this revelation.

Additionally, the story introduces multiple side plots. These include a comedic track involving a morally questionable friend, a forced narrative about a kidnapped woman, and a separate storyline featuring a loosely defined antagonist. As a result, the film loses focus and momentum.

Sudden narrative shift

Later, the film introduces new central characters played by Babar Ali and Humayun Saeed. This shift changes the direction of the story entirely. Consequently, the original romantic plot takes a backseat and becomes secondary.

The introduction of these characters adds more complexity, but it also increases confusion. The storyline moves away from its initial premise without clear transition or development.

Performances and technical aspects

Despite structural issues, Farhan Saeed delivers a consistent performance and remains the film’s strongest presence. The cinematography also provides some visual appeal, and a few musical elements stand out.

However, editing inconsistencies and uneven sound design affect the overall viewing experience. Moreover, several scenes feel stretched or disconnected from the main plot.

Overall assessment

Overall, Luv Di Saun struggles with narrative cohesion and pacing. Although it includes isolated strong elements, the film fails to build a clear or engaging storyline.

As a result, it leaves the audience with an incomplete and disjointed experience rather than a resolved narrative.