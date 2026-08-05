Coming off the bench after attending his institute’s charity event, Neymar set up Rony’s winner as Santos secured a place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals.

Santos booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Remo 1-0 at the Mangueirão Stadium on Tuesday, sealing victory after a goalless draw in the first leg. The decisive moment came in the second half when Neymar created the winning goal for Rony, sending the Brazilian giants into the last eight of the competition.

The match remained evenly balanced until the 73rd minute, when Neymar, introduced at half-time, produced a moment of quality by setting up Rony, who calmly finished to score the only goal of the game. The victory ended a tense knockout tie and secured Santos’ return to the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals after a five-year absence.

Neymar Makes Immediate Impact

Santos captain Neymar began the match on the bench after attending the auction for his charitable institute in São Paulo the previous evening before travelling to Belém on the morning of the match. Despite the demanding schedule, the Brazilian star entered after the break and transformed the game with his creativity and attacking influence.

His assist for Rony proved to be the difference as Santos found the breakthrough against a resilient Remo side that had frustrated the visitors throughout much of the contest.

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Rony Delivers the Winning Goal

Rony scored in the 28th minute of the second half after Neymar’s incisive build-up play opened the Remo defence. The goal sparked celebrations among the Santos players and supporters, with the striker’s finish proving enough to secure qualification.

Santos Advance After Tight Contest

Following the 0-0 draw in the first leg, Santos needed a victory to progress and successfully held off Remo’s late attempts to equalise. The result keeps the club’s hopes of lifting the Copa do Brasil trophy alive while highlighting Neymar’s importance after his return from the bench.

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