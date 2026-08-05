Russia launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone assault on Kyiv and surrounding areas, prompting renewed calls from Ukraine for advanced air defence systems.

A devastating Kyiv Attack involving ballistic missiles and drones has killed at least 17 people and injured dozens more after Russia launched one of its deadliest assaults on Ukraine’s capital this year, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

The overnight bombardment, which began shortly after midnight, struck residential buildings, a railway station and warehouse facilities across Kyiv and the surrounding region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said faster deliveries of advanced air defence systems could have prevented the loss of life, arguing that additional missile interceptors “could have saved lives.”

The Kyiv Attack comes as Ukraine continues to urge its Western allies to provide more US-made Patriot air defence systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Ukrainian authorities did not report intercepting any of the ballistic missiles launched during the assault, although air defences successfully destroyed dozens of incoming drones.

Russia Launches Missiles and Drone Barrage

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia fired 24 ballistic missiles, four anti-ship missiles, and 115 drones during the coordinated attack. Air defence units intercepted 98 drones, but the ballistic missiles caused widespread destruction across the capital and nearby communities.

Ukraine’s emergency services confirmed that one person was killed within Kyiv city limits, while the overall death toll across the capital region reached at least 17. Officials also reported 44 people injured, with rescue teams continuing search operations amid concerns that more victims may remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Fires broke out at several locations, with emergency crews battling blazes covering approximately 230,000 square metres.

Zelensky Calls for More Patriot Systems

President Zelensky said delays in receiving additional anti-ballistic defence systems from international partners have contributed to growing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed for more Patriot missile batteries and interceptors, arguing they remain among the few systems capable of defending against Russia’s ballistic missile attacks.

Russia Says Military Facilities Were Targeted

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its overnight strikes targeted logistics hubs, supply centres and facilities involved in storing weapons, military equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The ministry also claimed Russian forces struck three cargo vessels near the Black Sea port of Odesa, alleging they were transporting military equipment and weapons.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Cross-Border Strikes Continue

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As Russia intensified attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine continued drone operations targeting infrastructure inside Russia.

Officials in Russia’s Tula region said a Ukrainian drone crashed into a warehouse operated by e-commerce company Wildberries, causing a fire and injuring one person. The facility was evacuated before the blaze spread.

Earlier this week, Russian authorities reported multiple casualties following separate Ukrainian drone strikes on warehouse facilities and a beach in the Krasnodar region.

Ukraine has also condemned footage circulating online that appeared to show a civilian being pursued by a drone in the southern city of Kherson, describing it as a deliberate attack on civilians. Both Moscow and Kyiv continue to deny intentionally targeting civilian populations.

EU Announces Additional Financial Support

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union had received €1.4 billion (£1.2 billion) from immobilised Russian assets.

She said the funds would be used to provide additional support for Ukraine as the conflict continues.

The latest escalation highlights the continuing intensity of the war, with both sides carrying out long-range strikes while Ukraine presses allies for stronger air defence capabilities to protect its cities from increasingly frequent missile attacks.

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